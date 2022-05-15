Insider Buying: My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Insider Buys A$24,000.00 in Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Rating) insider Guy Perkins acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$24,000.00 ($16,666.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.09.
My Foodie Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
