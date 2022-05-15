Insider Buying: Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Insider Acquires £39,200 in Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) insider David Coghlan purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £39,200 ($48,329.43).

Shares of SNX opened at GBX 114 ($1.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £20.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Synectics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Synectics’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

