Insider Buying: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Chairman Acquires $198,816.38 in Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 69,274 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $198,816.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,158,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,586.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

USX opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USX. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 478,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

