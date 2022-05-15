Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells 5,198 Shares of Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $38,049.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,210.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STEM stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.33.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

