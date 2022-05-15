Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 260,052 shares of company stock worth $25,913,739. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.