Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$230.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IFCZF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

