InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 5,650 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,680 ($70.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up GBX 75 ($0.92) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,875 ($60.10). 571,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,958. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,074.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,944.81. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40). The firm has a market cap of £8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 41.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

