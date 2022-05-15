International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after buying an additional 415,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,646,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $849,624,000 after buying an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,558,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $833,924,000 after buying an additional 197,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. 9,276,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,878,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.