International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,474,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 698,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 418.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 377,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 305,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 5,592,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,715,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

