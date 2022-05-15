International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from GBX 196 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICAGY. HSBC lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.32) to €1.95 ($2.05) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.63) to €2.30 ($2.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 302.84% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. As a group, analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

