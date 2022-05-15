International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $145.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFF. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.51.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.77. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,913,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

