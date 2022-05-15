Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Invacare has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invacare will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invacare news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan purchased 20,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan purchased 33,000 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invacare by 192.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

