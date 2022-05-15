Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in April

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $22.62 on Friday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.