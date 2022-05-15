Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) CFO Purchases $20,193.64 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Lee Jr. Phegley acquired 12,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,193.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $47,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $577.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are going to reverse split on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IVR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

