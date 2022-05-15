Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) CFO Purchases $20,193.64 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) CFO Richard Lee Jr. Phegley acquired 12,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,193.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $47,287.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $577.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.32.
Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are going to reverse split on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.14%.
Several research firms have recently commented on IVR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
