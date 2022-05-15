Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.35. 267,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 255,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

