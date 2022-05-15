Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. 822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 449.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

