Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Up 68.3% in April

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the April 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Investec Group stock remained flat at $$6.70 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Investec Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.