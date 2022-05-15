Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,902 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,197 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONS stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

