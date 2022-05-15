iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Holdings Raised by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.77% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

