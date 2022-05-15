iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the April 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,162,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

EUFN traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $16.96. 1,990,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,935. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

