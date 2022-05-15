iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,153,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.27% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $837,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,623,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.07 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.