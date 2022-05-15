iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $9.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $386.78 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

