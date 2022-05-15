iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 422,929 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 74,219 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,539. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.73. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.