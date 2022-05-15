J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.56.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,218,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.