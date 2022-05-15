J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 287 ($3.54).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 238.80 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 222.60 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.22). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.88. The firm has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.14%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($704,793.50).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

