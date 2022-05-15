Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.99. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.43. The stock had a trading volume of 511,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

