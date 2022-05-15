Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,882 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $181,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

NYSE TD traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $71.13. 2,408,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

