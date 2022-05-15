Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $38.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.06% of Progressive worth $38,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after buying an additional 2,342,430 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after buying an additional 1,022,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2,031.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after buying an additional 863,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Progressive by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.87.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,695. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

