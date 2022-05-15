Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $645.56 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,065,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,317 shares during the quarter. Magna International accounts for approximately 3.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 2.71% of Magna International worth $645,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

MGA traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.56. 1,831,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.69. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

