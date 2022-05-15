Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $868.67 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,342,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614,997 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises 4.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $868,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after buying an additional 183,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 552,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,020. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

