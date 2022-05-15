Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,178,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 573,038 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises about 1.6% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 4.47% of CAE worth $353,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 303,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,470. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

