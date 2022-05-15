Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 744,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,067 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.2% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $250,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,408,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $632,708,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $523,687,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,857,932. The stock has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock worth $1,858,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

