Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,643 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.57% of Bank OZK worth $93,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 57,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $38.25. 934,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,630. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

