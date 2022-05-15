Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,285 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $138,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 219,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,858,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,056,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,732,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,665. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.45. The stock has a market cap of $465.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

