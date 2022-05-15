Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Up 118.8% in April

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JRSH shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 78,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.70. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

