JMP Securities Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $55.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

FVRR stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Fiverr International by 121.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

