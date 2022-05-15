Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,358,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,011. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

