JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,792,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 4,047.9% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

JOFF remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

