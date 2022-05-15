JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $192.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LNG. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.92.

Shares of LNG opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,808,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $969,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

