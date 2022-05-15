JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $760.30 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,007 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $760,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,025,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of BXP opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

