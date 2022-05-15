JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $847.63 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.41% of Northern Trust worth $847,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 61,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Northern Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $104.15 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

