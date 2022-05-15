JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $992.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 235.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $992,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $102.61 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

