JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $878,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Motco grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.90 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

