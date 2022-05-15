JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,735,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029,677 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.71% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $686,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

