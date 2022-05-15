JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 763,576 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,214,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 763,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.02% of AvalonBay Communities worth $1,064,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $207.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $194.61 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

