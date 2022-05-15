JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price to $77.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.81.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.00. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,675,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,213,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

