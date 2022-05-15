JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,272,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,023,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,093,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 270,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89.

