JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,749,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,184,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $930,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.25 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

