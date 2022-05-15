Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

JUVF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Juniata Valley Financial has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

Get Juniata Valley Financial alerts:

About Juniata Valley Financial (Get Rating)

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.