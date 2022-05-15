Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) by 347.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 152.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaleyra by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 8.8% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after purchasing an additional 265,123 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 44.9% in the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 311,229 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 22,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $153,125.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,061 shares of company stock valued at $904,160. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KLR shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.55. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

